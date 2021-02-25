Armenia's armed forces demand resignation of PM and government - Ifax

Armenia's armed forces demand resignation of PM and government - IfaxReuters | Yerevan | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:43 IST
Armenia's armed forces called for the resignation of Prime Minister a and his government in a statement on Thursday, the Interfax news agency reported.
Pashinyan has faced protests and calls to resign after what his critics say was the disastrous handling of a bloody six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year.
