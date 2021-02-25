Closure of Nangal Hydel Channel for repairs will affect water supply to Delhi in March-April: Chadha

Delhi could be staring at an unprecedented water crisis and even a law and order situation with the Nangla Hydel Channel that supplies 25 per cent of the city's water being closed for a month for repairs, Delhi Jal Board vice chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

Chadha said a letter has been written to the Union government to postpone the repair work.

''The blind closure of the channel will affect supply of 232 MGD (million gallon per day) of water supply from the Beas river to Delhi for one month in March-April. It is 25 per cent of water supply in Delhi and could lead to an unprecedented water crisis and even a law and order situation,'' he said.

Chadha said the Delhi government is in constant touch with the Centre over the issue and hoped that the impending crisis will be averted.

He said they have also appealed to the Jal Shakti Ministry to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the issue.

