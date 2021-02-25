Left Menu

Closure of Nangal Hydel Channel for repairs will affect water supply to Delhi in March-April: Chadha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:18 IST
Closure of Nangal Hydel Channel for repairs will affect water supply to Delhi in March-April: Chadha
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Delhi could be staring at an unprecedented water crisis and even a law and order situation with the Nangla Hydel Channel that supplies 25 per cent of the city's water being closed for a month for repairs, Delhi Jal Board vice chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

Chadha said a letter has been written to the Union government to postpone the repair work.

''The blind closure of the channel will affect supply of 232 MGD (million gallon per day) of water supply from the Beas river to Delhi for one month in March-April. It is 25 per cent of water supply in Delhi and could lead to an unprecedented water crisis and even a law and order situation,'' he said.

Chadha said the Delhi government is in constant touch with the Centre over the issue and hoped that the impending crisis will be averted.

He said they have also appealed to the Jal Shakti Ministry to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Tigers express delight over friendly matches against Oman and UAE

With the Indian team all set to return to international football in March, members of the Blue Tigers expressed their delight over the two matches being finalised in Dubai against Oman on March 25, and UAE on March 29 respectively. Its a br...

Cong slams govt over LPG price hike, spokesperson holds press meet sitting on empty cylinder

In an unusual protest against the LPG price hike, a Congress spokesperson on Thursday conducted a press conference sitting on an empty cylinder as the party accused the Modi government of being anti-people.The Congress attack on the governm...

I'm sure global pharma industry will support India's WTO proposal of IP waiver for COVID-19: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday expressed hope that global pharmaceutical industry will show big heart and support Indias proposal in the WTO for relaxing certain provisions in a multilateral agreement on intellectua...

Congress workers protest against fuel, LPG price hikes, farm laws in Amethi

Congress workers staged a protest and took out a march here on Thursday against rising petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the country.Led by district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, Congress workers started their march from Gauriganj distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021