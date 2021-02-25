Left Menu

Pakistan, India agree on strict observance of all agreements, ceasefire along LoC

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:20 IST
Pakistan and India have agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and use existing mechanisms to resolve any ''unforeseen situation or misunderstanding'', the Pakistani Army said on Thursday.

The agreement was reached between the two countries after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military's media wing.

The two sides issued a joint statement after the talks.

The two sides reviewed the situation along Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere, the ISPR said.

"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and ceasefire along the LoC and all other sectors, with effect from Wednesday midnight," it said. Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any ''unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.'' ''There have been contacts between India and Pakistan on a hotline level since 1987. Frequently, the DGMOs of both countries stay in contact through this established mechanism,'' Dawn newspaper quoted Pakistani military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar as saying.

He said that from 2014 there was a spike in ceasefire violations along the LoC.

''Both the DGMOs have agreed that the existing 2003 understanding should be implemented in letter and spirit.'' Both officials have agreed on making it sustainable and have expressed the intention to act on it, he said.

The latest development is seen as a thaw after years of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, Dawn newspaper said.

Both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa recently offered India to resolve all issues through dialogue.

Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighboring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on the Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship dipped further after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019, in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The relations deteriorated further after India in August 2019 announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

