Left Menu

Turkey's pro-Kurdish party MPs targeted in legal barrage

Turkey's parliament is set to consider legal bids to lift the immunity from prosecution of 21 pro-Kurdish MPs, applying more pressure on a political party targeted in a years-long crackdown and that now faces calls for its closure. The government accuses the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), parliament's third largest, of ties to Kurdish militants and stepped up its accusations after Turkish captives were killed in Iraq earlier this month.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:42 IST
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party MPs targeted in legal barrage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's parliament is set to consider legal bids to lift the immunity from prosecution of 21 pro-Kurdish MPs, applying more pressure on a political party targeted in a years-long crackdown and that now faces calls for its closure.

The government accuses the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), parliament's third largest, of ties to Kurdish militants and stepped up its accusations after Turkish captives were killed in Iraq earlier this month. The HDP in response criticised President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) for using a failed military rescue mission to target it politically and to sow ethnic division, and the European Union has expressed concern over the legal moves.

AKP Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop told reporters on Thursday it was "saddening" for parliament to have to deal with so many dossiers with such charges, including "manslaughter", "spreading terrorist propaganda" and "provoking hatred". State-owned Anadolu news agency said 20 HDP deputies and one from an affiliated party were among 25 targeted by the cases. The HDP, which has 56 members in the 660-seat assembly, denies links with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

The legal bids will first be handled by a parliamentary commission which will decide whether to put them to a vote in the general assembly. The timing of the process was unclear. Nine of the HDP deputies were accused in connection with protests triggered by an Islamic State militant attack on the Syrian town of Kobani in 2014. The subsequent protests in Turkey led to the deaths of 37 people.

Ankara said this month in Iraq's Gara region the PKK executed 13 prisoners, including Turkish military and police personnel, during an army operation meant to rescue them. The PKK said the captives died during clashes. HDP co-leader Pervin Buldan, one of those accused over the Kobani protests, said this week the government had sought to make political capital out of the Gara operation.

"They began to attack the HDP from all directions. Each day the 'shut down the HDP' chorus continues to cause uproar, show enmity towards Kurds and spread the hatred climate," she said. Erdogan's nationalist allies have repeatedly called for the HDP's closure over links to the PKK, which Turkey, the EU and United States designate a terrorist group. The PKK has waged an insurgency in the mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey since 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

The crackdown on the HDP in recent years has included the arrests of thousands of party officials and members, while dozens of its elected mayors and lawmakers have been ousted. EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said earlier this week the EU was "gravely concerned" about continuing pressure on the HDP, including "what seem to be politically motivated judicial proceedings".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' COVID vaccines in EU - officials

Fraudsters have offered 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth some 3 billion euros to European Union countries, two officials, showing how criminals seek to capitalize on a botched inoculation campaign weighing on the blocs economic ...

183 kin of Maharashtra cops who died on duty get jobs

The Maharashtra police have provided jobs to more than 180 family members of police personnel who died while on duty, including those in fight against coronavirus, DGP Hemant Nagrale said on Thursday.Addressing a press conference here, Nagr...

UN agencies begin registering asylum seekers at US-Mexico border

According to the agencies involved, an initial group could be allowed to enter the US this week, pending approval by authorities there. OIMMexicoAcnurMexico and UNICEFMexico today are preparing the first groups of asylum-seekers in Matamo...

Italy's Mount Etna lights up night skies

Europes tallest active volcano, Italys Mount Etna, has been lighting up the night sky with explosions, lava fountains and ash plumes, dazzling onlookers and viewers on social media.We are observing stronger than ordinary activity, with more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021