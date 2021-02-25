Left Menu

Armenian PM warns of coup attempt after army demands he quit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday and called on his supporters to rally in the capital after the army demanded he and his government resign. The Kremlin, an ally of Armenia, said it was alarmed by events in the former Soviet republic, where Russia has a military base, and urged the sides to resolve the situation peacefully and within the framework of the constitution.

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:58 IST
Armenian PM warns of coup attempt after army demands he quit
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@NikolPashinyan)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday and called on his supporters to rally in the capital after the army demanded he and his government resign.

The Kremlin, an ally of Armenia, said it was alarmed by events in the former Soviet republic, where Russia has a military base, and urged the sides to resolve the situation peacefully and within the framework of the constitution. Pashinyan has faced calls to quit since November after what critics said was his disastrous handling of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and surrounding areas.

Ethnic Armenian forces ceded swathes of territory to Azerbaijan in the fighting, and Russian peacekeepers have been deployed to the enclave, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians. Pashinyan, 45, has repeatedly rejected calls to step down despite opposition protests. He says he takes responsibility for what happened but now needs to ensure his country's security.

On Thursday, the army added its voice to those calling for him to resign. "The ineffective management of the current government and the serious mistakes in foreign policy have put the country on the brink of collapse," the army said in a statement.

It was unclear whether the army was willing to use force to back the statement, in which it called for Pashinyan to resign, or whether its call for him to step down was just verbal. Pashinyan responded by calling on his followers to rally in the centre of the capital, Yerevan, to support him and took to Facebook to address the nation in a livestream.

"The most important problem now is to keep the power in the hands of the people, because I consider what is happening to be a military coup," he said. In the livestream, he said he had dismissed the head of the general staff of the armed forces, a move that still needs to be signed off by the president.

Pashinyan said a replacement would be announced later and that the crisis would be overcome constitutionally. Some of his opponents said they also planned to rally in the centre of Yerevan later on Thursday. Arayik Harutyunyan, president of the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, offered to act as a mediator between Pashinyan and the general staff.

"We have already shed enough blood. It's time to overcome the crises and move on. I'm in Yerevan and I'm ready to become a mediator to overcome this political crisis," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baby decapitated, mother dies of injuries

A 13-month-old baby was found decapitated, while her seriously injured mother died on the way to hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Vijay Naglia village on the intervening nig...

Centre ready to talk to famers at any time: Agriculture Minister Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday reiterated that the central government is ready to talk to protesting farmers at any time. While speaking to the media here, Tomar said that the farmer unions, which have been prot...

German charged with passing parliament floor plans to Russia

A German man has been charged with espionage for allegedly passing information on properties used by the German parliament to Russian military intelligence, prosecutors said Thursday.The suspect, identified only as Jens F. in line with Germ...

EXPLAINER: Why is Facebook banning Myanmar military pages?

Facebook announced on Thursday that it is removing all remaining Myanmar military and military-controlled pages from its site and from Instagram, which it also owns.It said it will also block advertising from military-linked businesses.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021