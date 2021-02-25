Left Menu

2,000 youngsters participating on daily basis in Jammu's Army recruitment rally

The ongoing recruitment rally held in Jammu is witnessing enthusiastic participation by youth with at least 2,000 youngsters participating on a daily basis, according to authorities.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:57 IST
2,000 youngsters participating on daily basis in Jammu's Army recruitment rally
Visual of participants undergoing fitness test at army recruitement rally in Jammu Kashmir's Sunjuwan Military station. Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing recruitment rally held in Jammu is witnessing enthusiastic participation by youth with at least 2,000 youngsters participating on a daily basis, according to authorities. "This is the first Army recruitment rally in this region after prolonged lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions in Jammu. An overwhelming response from the youth has been recorded and approximately 40,000 candidates have registered online to join the Indian Army," said Lieutenant Colonel Devinder Anand, PRO Defence Jammu.

"2,000 youngsters are participating in the rally on a daily basis. We have divided the participants into different groups on district-basis for easy conduct," he further said. The recruitment rally for the youth of all the ten districts of the Jammu Division, held under the aegis of Tiger Division at Sunjuwan Military Station, began on February 15 and will continue till March 6.

Lt Col Anand further commented, "The youngsters are on high 'josh', They are very well prepared. On the basis of performances I have witnessed in previous recruitment drives, the performance of youngsters at this drive is of a higher standard." The Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Jammu in close coordination with the Shivalik Brigade, Civil Administration of Jammu Division and Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting the ongoing rally.

Surinder Singh a participant in the recruitment drive said, "I passed my running test. This recruitment drive was scheduled in the March of 2019 but it got postponed due to the pandemic." "My family has ex-servicemen, so I get training from them. I will give my 100 per cent if given an opportunity to serve the nation," he added.

All COVID-19 protocols are being followed during the rally by all participants and recruiting staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDA has have given topmost priority to small businessmen and small farmers, says PM Modi in TN.

NDA has have given topmost priority to small businessmen and small farmers, says PM Modi in TN....

India Ratings Revises outlook for Infrastructure to 'stable' for FY22

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Thursday revised outlook for infrastructure to stable for 2021-22 from negative.The stable outlook factors in the contracted revenue visibility, long-tenor contracts enabling financial flexibility to an ...

GSK narrows focus on elderly in trial to treat pneumonia from COVID-19

GlaxoSmithKline will extend a trial testing an experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug on patients suffering from pneumonia-related to COVID-19 to focus on the elderly as it seeks to firm up encouraging findings so far.A trial started in May...

WHO urges actions for 'long COVID' sufferers

The World Health Organisations Europe unit is reporting that about one in 10 people who contracted COVID-19 continue to show persistent ill health 12 weeks after infection. Dr Hans Kluge, the head of WHO Europe, says much about so-called lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021