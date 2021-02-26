Young woman dies after falling off auto-rickshaw in southeast Delhi

A 20-year-old woman died after allegedly falling off an auto-rickshaw she was travelling in along with her male friend in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Paramjeet Kaur, a resident of Kalyanpuri in east Delhi, they said.

During initial inquiry, it was found that the woman was in a relationship with one Hritik. They met at a park near Ashram Chowk and later had an altercation when the duo were about to board the auto-rickshaw near Ashram Chowk as another friend of hers, Siddharth, arrived there.

An angered Hritik slapped her several times and then boarded the auto-rickshaw to drop the woman at her home in Kalyanpuri, a senior police officer said.

Hrithik assaulted her while travelling in the vehicle. During the journey, she also threw away her mobile phone from the vehicle but the couple again boarded the auto-rickshaw after collecting the broken device from the road, the police officer added.

Later, when the auto-rickshaw reached NH 24 flyover, she fell out of the vehicle according to driver Shamshul Ali and Hritik, he added.

Both Hritik and Siddharth, who reached the spot, admitted the injured woman at a private Hospital in Pandav Nagar where she was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said legal action is being taken and an investigation is underway.

