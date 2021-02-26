Left Menu

India, Ireland discuss UNSC priorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:40 IST
India, Ireland discuss UNSC priorities

India and Ireland discussed a wide range of issues on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda on Thursday and agreed to work closely together during their innings at the world body this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Officials of the two countries held bilateral consultations on UNSC issues using the video-teleconferencing platform, during which both sides congratulated each other on their election to the UNSC and briefed each other on their priorities.

The Irish delegation was led by Gerard Keown, UN Director and Head of the UNSC Task Team, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and also included the country's ambassador to India, along with its Permanent Mission to UN officials.

Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP and Summits), Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation, along with the Indian ambassador in Dublin and other officials.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda and agreed to work closely together during their innings at the world body in 2021-2022, the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Biden speaks over phone with Saudi King

President Joe Biden spoke over the phone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and discussed regional security issues and affirmed the importance the US places on universal human rights and the rule of law, according to the...

From non-transparent credit culture to accounting for every penny of NPA (loans gone bad) is govt policy, says PM Modi.

From non-transparent credit culture to accounting for every penny of NPA loans gone bad is govt policy, says PM Modi....

Govt committed to strengthening banking sector, reforms will continue, says Prime Minister Modi.

Govt committed to strengthening banking sector, reforms will continue, says Prime Minister Modi....

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 1.34 crores

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination to healthcare workers and frontline workers crossed 1.34 crores coverage on Friday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the provisional report issued by the Ministry, till Day-42 of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021