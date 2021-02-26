Left Menu

Handwara, Kupwara districts are gateways of nefarious designs: J&K DGP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday termed Handwara and Kupwara districts as the gateways of nefarious designs and the success achieved for the peaceful atmosphere cannot be disturbed.

The DGP visited north Kashmir's Handwara police district where he inaugurated facilities for soldiers, chaired a security review meeting and also chaired a darbar of jawans and officers at district police lines in Handwara.

During the meeting and also while addressing the darbar, the DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has earned a name and respect for itself with the sacrifice, dedication, commitment and hardwork done by its officers and jawans.

He said the success achieved for the peaceful atmosphere cannot be allowed to be disturbed and added that the police and security forces will work further to consolidate the gains.

Singh said that Handwara and Kupwara districts are the gateways that have been used during the past for nefarious designs.

He said that a lot of responsibility is on the shoulders of the J&K Police and added that we have to continue our services to maintain the peaceful atmosphere in our Union Territory.

The DGP said the police in the UT has seen very difficult times in the past and added that the dedicated and committed efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other forces today has helped the civilians and are working for strengthening the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

While appreciating the sacrifices and achievements of the force during the tough times, the DGP said one should develop the habit of introspection and do self-assessment after their day comes to an end.

He advised the personnel to take proper care of their health and urged them to stay away from any ill habits, if any.

The DGP exhorted the officers and jawans to keep going with their good work with sincere efforts and be conscious while performing duties to thwart any evil designs.

