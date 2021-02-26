Left Menu

TV channel owner held in 'Bike Bot' scam: UP STF

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:53 IST
TV channel owner held in 'Bike Bot' scam: UP STF

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said it has arrested a television channel owner in Lucknow in connection with the Rs 3,500-crore ''Bike Bot'' scam.

Badri Narayan Tiwari was held from the Manoj Pandey roundabout in the Gomti Nagar area of the state capital around 12 noon on Thursday following a tip-off, the STF said.

Tiwari, the owner of Live Today, was held by the Lucknow unit of the STF and the Economic Offences Wing (Meerut), the agency said in a statement.

''He has been arrested for his role in the Bike Bot scam. He is among those named in the FIR lodged at Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district and had been absconding since 2019,'' it stated.

Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited (GIPL), a company registered in Noida, had in 2018 come out with the multi-level ''Bike Bot'' marketing scheme and lured investors with a promise of doubling their investments in a year, the police said.

The company sought Rs 62,100 in investment for a motorcycle taxi and promised monthly returns, besides doubling the investment amount in just a year, but failed to deliver on it.

The firm has allegedly duped around 2.25 lakh investors across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore, according to a police estimate.

Tiwari was handed over to the EOW (Meerut) team, which is conducting further proceedings in the case, the STF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions; govt understands not all business ventures will be successful:PM on lending norm.

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions govt understands not all business ventures will be successfulPM on lending norm....

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports.Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are co...

President Biden speaks over phone with Saudi King

President Joe Biden spoke over the phone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and discussed regional security issues and affirmed the importance the US places on universal human rights and the rule of law, according to the...

From non-transparent credit culture to accounting for every penny of NPA (loans gone bad) is govt policy, says PM Modi.

From non-transparent credit culture to accounting for every penny of NPA loans gone bad is govt policy, says PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021