Left Menu

Cong leaders deliberate upon preparing 'people's manifesto' for 2022 UP polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:58 IST
Cong leaders deliberate upon preparing 'people's manifesto' for 2022 UP polls

Members of the Congress' manifesto committee for the Uttar Pradesh polls next year met in the presence of general secretary in-charge of the state Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Thursday to brainstorm on the way forward in formulating a ''people's manifesto''.

Priyanka Gandhi, party's UP manifesto committee chief Salman Khurshid and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate were among those present in the meeting.

Sources said the leaders brainstormed during the meeting to come out with a ''people's manifesto'' and on strategies for the polls.

On February 27-28, the manifesto committee will go to Bahraich to get people's feedback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions; govt understands not all business ventures will be successful:PM on lending norm.

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions govt understands not all business ventures will be successfulPM on lending norm....

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports.Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are co...

President Biden speaks over phone with Saudi King

President Joe Biden spoke over the phone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and discussed regional security issues and affirmed the importance the US places on universal human rights and the rule of law, according to the...

From non-transparent credit culture to accounting for every penny of NPA (loans gone bad) is govt policy, says PM Modi.

From non-transparent credit culture to accounting for every penny of NPA loans gone bad is govt policy, says PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021