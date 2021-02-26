Cong leaders deliberate upon preparing 'people's manifesto' for 2022 UP polls

Members of the Congress' manifesto committee for the Uttar Pradesh polls next year met in the presence of general secretary in-charge of the state Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Thursday to brainstorm on the way forward in formulating a ''people's manifesto''.

Priyanka Gandhi, party's UP manifesto committee chief Salman Khurshid and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate were among those present in the meeting.

Sources said the leaders brainstormed during the meeting to come out with a ''people's manifesto'' and on strategies for the polls.

On February 27-28, the manifesto committee will go to Bahraich to get people's feedback.

