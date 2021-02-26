Saudi foreign minister, U.S.'s Blinken discussed bilateral relations in phone call- SPA

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his U.S. counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday in which the two parties discussed bilateral relations and the strategic partnership their countries have, the state news agency (SPA) said.

The ministers also viewed means of cooperation on joint international and regional challenges.

