Left Menu

Saudi foreign minister, U.S.'s Blinken discussed bilateral relations in phone call- SPA

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 01:19 IST
Saudi foreign minister, U.S.'s Blinken discussed bilateral relations in phone call- SPA
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his U.S. counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday in which the two parties discussed bilateral relations and the strategic partnership their countries have, the state news agency (SPA) said.

The ministers also viewed means of cooperation on joint international and regional challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1 pm NATION DEL11 SINOINDIA-BORDER Disengagement at all friction points necessary to consider de-escalation of troops India to China New DelhiBeijing Asserting that peace and tranquillity on the border is es...

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions; govt understands not all business ventures will be successful:PM on lending norm.

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions govt understands not all business ventures will be successfulPM on lending norm....

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports.Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are co...

President Biden speaks over phone with Saudi King

President Joe Biden spoke over the phone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and discussed regional security issues and affirmed the importance the US places on universal human rights and the rule of law, according to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021