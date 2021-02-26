Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 02:12 IST
Boeing will pay $6.6 million in penalties to FAA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Boeing Co has agreed to pay $6.6 million in penalties after the aviation regulator said it failed to comply with a 2015 safety agreement.

The penalties include $5.4 million for not complying with the agreement in which it pledged to change its internal processes to improve and prioritize regulatory compliance and $1.21 million to settle two pending FAA enforcement cases.

"Boeing failed to meet all of its obligations under the settlement agreement, and the FAA is holding Boeing accountable by imposing additional penalties," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement. Boeing, which paid $12 million in 2015 as part of the settlement, did not immediately comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

