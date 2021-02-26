Czech PM Babis: Mobility should be 'radically' curbed to fight COVID spread

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday the country needed to "radically" limit people's movement and contacts over at least the next three weeks to curb a fast spread of COVID-19 infections.

He said his minority government was preparing for talks with opposition parties as it sought an extension of state-of-emergency powers - needed to curb mobility - in a parliamentary vote on Friday.

Babis said other solutions would need to be found if Parliament rejected the extension of emergency powers into March, which it did in a previous vote.

