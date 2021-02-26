Left Menu

Czech PM Babis: Mobility should be 'radically' curbed to fight COVID spread

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-02-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 02:53 IST
Czech PM Babis: Mobility should be 'radically' curbed to fight COVID spread
File Photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday the country needed to "radically" limit people's movement and contacts over at least the next three weeks to curb a fast spread of COVID-19 infections.

He said his minority government was preparing for talks with opposition parties as it sought an extension of state-of-emergency powers - needed to curb mobility - in a parliamentary vote on Friday.

Babis said other solutions would need to be found if Parliament rejected the extension of emergency powers into March, which it did in a previous vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, China foreign ministers to set up hotline as border crisis eases

India and China have agreed to set up a hotline between their foreign ministers as the two nuclear-armed neighbours look to reduce tensions along a disputed Himalayan border where their troops have been locked in confrontation since last su...

Kejriwal arrives in Surat to 'thank' people after civic polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday arrived in Gujarats Surat to thank the people if the city, where his party has put up an impressive show by winning 27 seats in the recently-held civic polls.Ta...

Myanmar security forces disperse anti-coup protesters

Security forces in Myanmars largest city on Friday fired warning shots and beat truncheons against their shields while moving to disperse more than 1,000 anti-coup protesters. The demonstrators had gathered in front of a popular shopping ma...

'Question on GSP in India is very high on my radar': USTR nominee

The Biden administration has indicated that the issue of restoring the GSP status to India is on top of its radar, as several lawmakers have raised the issue of retaliatory tariffs imposed by New Delhi on American agricultural products afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021