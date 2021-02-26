Left Menu

Rajnath Singh salutes IAF on 2nd anniversary of Balakot air strikes

On the second anniversary of Balakot air strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday saluted the exceptional courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and said "the success of strikes has shown India's strong will to act against terrorism".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 09:32 IST
Rajnath Singh salutes IAF on 2nd anniversary of Balakot air strikes
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the second anniversary of Balakot air strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday saluted the exceptional courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and said "the success of strikes has shown India's strong will to act against terrorism". "On the anniversary of Balakot Air Strikes, I salute the exceptional courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force. The success of Balakot strikes has shown India's strong will to act against terrorism. We are proud of our Armed Forces who keep India safe and secure," the Defence Minister tweeted.

On February 14, Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) targeted a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Pulwama in South Kashmir killing 40 CPRF personnel. Days later IAF launched an air-strike on a JeM camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The air-strike was launched in the early hours of February 26 and Pakistan's efforts to launch an offensive the next day to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir was thwarted by an alert IAF. In the dogfight, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, flying a MiG-21 Bison fighter plane and chasing Pakistani jets, crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down. He was taken into custody by Pakistan. India also shot down a Pakistani fighter jet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Mutual fund sells 2.73 pc stake in Just Dial for over Rs 108 cr

HDFC Mutual Fund has offloaded 2.73 per cent stake in local search engine Just Dial for over Rs 108 crore through an open market transaction.According to a regulatory filing, the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund, which held 8.33 per cent stake i...

Our endeavour is to promote private sector business but public sector banks and insurance sector have an important role in the country: PM.

Our endeavour is to promote private sector business but public sector banks and the insurance sector have an important role in the country PM....

Thai court grants bail to three convicted ministers ousted from cabinet

A Thai court granted bail on Friday to three ministers stripped this week of cabinet posts after convictions for insurrection over anti-government protests that culminated in a 2014 military coup, their lawyer said. The three, and five prom...

Khelo India National Winter Games will help in making J-K a sporting hub, says PM Modi

The second edition of Khelo India National Winter Games which are being organised in Jammu and Kashmir will help in developing a new sporting ecosystem in the Union Territory and help in making it a sporting hub, said Prime Minister Narendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021