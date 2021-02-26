ED raids multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with coal scam, cattle smuggling

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids in various location of West Bengal on Friday including Kolkata's Princep Street and adjacent areas in connection with its ongoing probe into an illegal coal mining case, according to sources. The ED is investigating the money laundering aspect in connection with the coal mining case, they said.

Earlier ED had conducted a raid in the house of the close aide of Anup Majhi alias Lala's, who is said to be the mastermind of coal mine cases. On the other hand, CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been also conducting another raid separately in various places including Asansol over the coal scam issue.

CBI earlier also had issued Look Out Notice against Anup Majhi who is said to be involved in the said coal mining case but he is still absconding since November last year. (ANI)

