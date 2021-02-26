Don't recognize Myanmar junta, top U.N. official tells world body

Don't recognize Myanmar junta, top U.N. official tells world bodyReuters | New York | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:50 IST
No country should recognize or legitimize the Myanmar junta that seized power in a coup and all efforts must be made to restore democracy, the United Nations special envoy on Myanmar told the 193-member General Assembly on Friday.
Christine Schraner Burgener pushed the world body for a collective "clear signal in support of democracy" as she sounded the alarm over the Feb. 1 coup.
