Case against comedian: Two more co-accused get interim bail

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted interim bail to two more men involved in organising a comedy show, during which stand- up comedian Munawar Faruqui allegedly insulted Hindu deities.

A single bench comprising Justice Rohit Arya gave the relief to Sadaqat Khan (23) and Nalin Yadav (25) based on parity after their plea referred to the Supreme Court order of February 5 granting bail to the 32-year-old comedian.

The court granted the duo temporary bail on the condition that they will not indulge in any such activity subversive to public order.

The co-accused Khan is a civil engineer, while Yadav a budding comedian.

The same bench had earlier granted interim bail to two other co-accused Prakhar Vyas and Adwin Anthony in the case on February 12.

Faruqui and five others involved in organising the show in Indore were arrested on the night of January 1, following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud.

The MLA's son had alleged that objectionable comments were made about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the show.

