France says global tax deal in reach after U.S. move

France says global tax deal in reach after U.S. moveReuters | Paris | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:51 IST
An agreement on the overhaul of cross-boarder corporate tax rules is within reach by a summer deadline now that Washington has dropped a proposal that could let U.S companies opt out of the future deal, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday after a meeting with G20 counterparts.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday told the G20 meeting that Washington was dropping the former Trump administration's demand for a "safe harbor" clause in talks to reform global taxation rules, which other countries said would make a deal impossible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Janet Yellen
- French
- Washington
- Trump
- Bruno Le Maire
- Treasury
- U.S.
ALSO READ
US, with Trump gone, seeks to build bridges on global economy
INSIGHT-Anti-Trump Republicans face major challenge in launching third party
House Democrats say Trump might incite violence again if acquitted
Biden rescinds Trump's emergency order on US-Mexico border wall
House Democrats conclude their case against Trump during impeachment trial