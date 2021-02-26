4 weeks for quarry owners to return explosives kept illegally

Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Friday asked the owners of stone quarries to return explosive items hoarded illegally within four weeks or else have their licences cancelled.

''Officials have been instructed to conduct inspection and retrieve explosives hoarded illegally in mining areas.

Licences of those who fail to report and return the explosives will be cancelled, Nirani was quoted as saying in an official press release.

The move by the Minister comes following the recent blast at a quarry in Chikkaballapura, which killed six people.

The incident allegedly happened when the gelatin sticks the victims were trying to hide exploded accidentally.

Further warning the errant officials, the Minister said those who fail to discharge their duties would face the music.

We have been receiving repeated complaints against some officials on their involvement in illegal mining activities.

The government will initiate strict disciplinary action against such officials, he added.

According to the release, Nirani on Friday inspected the Hatti Gold Mines at Lingasgur taluk in Raichur district, and met with the officials there and reviewed the mining activities.

Noting that Hatti Gold Mines would be modernised and a blueprint was already prepared, he said, ''The gold production here was reduced due to COVID-19 pandemic but now it is rebounding. This was possible owing to the efforts of officials and peoples representatives.'' PTI KSU NVG NVG

