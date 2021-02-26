Narcotics worth Rs one crore seized in U'khand

Narcotics worth Rs one crore was seized from a man in Sahaspur area of Dehradun district, a senior police official said on Friday.

The banned substance was seized from 35-year-old Sharafat late on Thursday night following a tip-off, Dehradun SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat said.

Sharafat was arrested immediately and sent to jail, he said. Sharafat had brought the narcotics from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh to sell it in Uttarakhand.

Weighing 356 gram, the smack recovered from the man is worth Rs one crore, the SSP said.

