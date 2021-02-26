Mexico sees USMCA as tool for post-COVID economic recovery

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a virtual meeting on Friday that Mexico sees the USMCA regional trade deal as an important tool for post-COVID economic recovery.

Clouthier added that Mexico is available to help U.S. President Joe Biden review problems of supply chain interruptions that were triggered by the pandemic.

