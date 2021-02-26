Jaipur: Two held in graft case

An official of the Social Welfare Board and an owner of an NGO were arrested in a graft case by the Anti-Corruption Bureau here, an official said on Friday.

According to Anti-Corruption Bureau DG B L Soni, Welfare Officer Baldev Raj had been taking bribe from various NGOs for clearing their bills. They came to know that an NGO owner, Rajesh Sharma, will give a bribe of Rs 20,000 to the officer following which a trap was laid. The officer was taking bribe from him to give a positive inspection report. A team of the ACB caught both, the DG said. Both were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

