UP: Middle-aged man shot dead trying to mediate over family dispute

A 45-year-old man was shot dead on Friday after he tried to mediate between two brothers over a domestic dispute in Masuri area here, police said.

SP (Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI that two brothers Riyazuddin (50) and Shahbuddin (48) were fighting over some family problems at home in Kallu Garhi village of Masuri police station area. At the time, a relative of theirs also named Shahbuddin (45) reached there for mediation.

As he tried to patch them up, Riyazuddin's son Khalid (25) took out a country made pistol and fired at the victim's stomach. Shahbuddin was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP added.

An FIR has been lodged in this regard against Khalid. He is on the run and the police are trying to find his possible hideouts, Raja further said.

