The voting had been due to end on March 5. The original statue of Dzerzhinsky, known as Iron Felix, once occupied a prime spot on Lubyanka Square in central Moscow in front of the Soviet-era KGB headquarters, now home to Russia's main domestic intelligence service.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:22 IST
Too divisive: mayor scraps plan for statue on Moscow square

Moscow authorities have scrapped plans to erect a statue on the central Lubyanka Square because a city-wide vote to pick one of two possible candidates from Russian history has proven too divisive, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday. Voters were asked if they wanted to reinstate the original statue of Felix Dzerzhinsky, one of the Soviet Union's most feared secret policemen, or erect one of Alexander Nevsky, a 13th century prince and saint of the Russian Orthodox Church revered for his military victories over foreign invaders.

Although almost 320,000 people participated in the online poll, which began on Thursday morning, the result will not be taken into account and no statue will be erected, Sobyanin said. "The statues which stand on streets and squares should not divide society, but unite it," Sobyanin wrote on his blog while announcing the decision.

"Hence I consider it correct to abandon this process and leave Lubyanka Square as it is," he said. The RIA news agency reported that as of 10 am on Friday Nevsky was in the lead with 52% of votes cast, while Dzerzhinsky had 48%. The voting had been due to end on March 5.

The original statue of Dzerzhinsky, known as Iron Felix, once occupied a prime spot on Lubyanka Square in central Moscow in front of the Soviet-era KGB headquarters, now home to Russia's main domestic intelligence service. Dzerzhinsky headed the Cheka, the Soviet Union's first post-revolutionary secret police which was infamous for carrying out summary executions and destroying anyone it suspected of treason during what became known as the Red Terror.

It was torn down by cranes as crowds cheered in August 1991 after a failed hardline coup against then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, in what some Russians saw as a moment of hope that would usher in a new freer era. Four months later, the Soviet Union itself ceased to exist and Gorbachev resigned, leaving Boris Yeltsin in sole charge of an independent Russia. (Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Gareth Jones)

