Khashoggi's fiancee says 'justiceforjamal' after U.S. report's release - Twitter

Khashoggi's fiancee says 'justiceforjamal' after U.S. report's release - TwitterReuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:32 IST
Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on Friday tweeted "#justiceforjamal" after the release of a declassified U.S. intelligence report on his death.
The report said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved of an operation to capture or kill the dissident journalist, who was murdered in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
