Left Menu

BRICS Sherpas, Sous-Sherpas hold 1st meeting under India's chairship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:34 IST
BRICS Sherpas, Sous-Sherpas hold 1st meeting under India's chairship

BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas held their first meeting under India's chairship, during which the country presented its priorities in 2021 under the theme -- ''BRICS at 15''.

The meeting held from February 24-26 was chaired by Secretary, CPV and OIA, Sanjay Bhattacharyya and Additional Secretary, Economic Relations, P Harish as India's BRICS Sherpa and Sous Sherpa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

India presented its priorities for its chairship in 2021 under the theme --''BRICS@15: Intra BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus''.

The stated priorities of India were -- reform of the multilateral system, counter-terrorism cooperation, using digital and technological solutions for attaining SDGs and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

The calendar of events for BRICS 2021 was also presented, followed by discussions and feedback sessions.

A series of briefings and presentations were made by various ministries of the government of India on the country's priorities across various thematic areas during its chairship.

These included BRICS counter-terrorism cooperation, agriculture with a special emphasis on sustainable development and digital agriculture, innovation, cooperation, digital health, cooperation in countering the COVID-19 pandemic and traditional medicines, economic strategy partnership and trade agenda, the MEA said.

The Vice President of the BRICS New Development Bank, Anil Kishora, briefed the BRICS Sherpas on the bank's priorities for the year, including opening regional offices in Russia and India, and on the NDB membership expansion, it said.

Cultural and people-to-people engagement was a focus area during the three-day meeting with the chairs of the BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women Business Alliance, BRICS Academic Forum, BRICS Civil Forum and BRICS Think Tank Council presenting their agenda and planned activities for the year.

The BRICS partners appreciated the theme and priorities selected by India for its chairship year for being timely and relevant, and expressed support for the new initiatives proposed by the country.

The BRICS Sherpas agreed to meet again in two months' time to review the progress made on the discussions and the programme of upcoming foreign and other ministerial meetings, the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...

Boeing CEO asked to testify in crash litigation, lawmakers demand FAA release records

Relatives of victims of a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that occurred five months after an Indonesian Lion Air disaster are stepping up pressure on the American planemaker and the federal government, according to a court filing and a ...

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...

Bahrain supports S. Arabia's statement regarding report on Khasoggi death -BNA

Bahrain expressed its support for the Saudi Arabian foreign ministrys statement regarding the report submitted to the U.S. Congress on journalist Jamal Khashoggis death, Bahrains state news agency BNA reported late on Friday.Bahrain express...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021