Blinken says U.S. stands in solidarity with Canada in calling for release of 2 Canadians detained in China

Blinken says U.S. stands in solidarity with Canada in calling for release of 2 Canadians detained in ChinaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 03:24 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States stands in absolute solidarity with Canada in insisting on the immediate and unconditional release of two Canadian citizens detained in China.
Businessman Michael Spavor, who worked with North Korea, and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were detained separately in 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.
