Iran 'can't act with impunity,' Biden says after U.S. air strikes

Iran 'can't act with impunity,' Biden says after U.S. air strikesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 04:01 IST
President Joe Biden said Iran cannot act with impunity and warned Iran to "be careful" when asked what message he was sending the country with the U.S. air strikes in Syria.
"You can't act with impunity. Be careful," Biden told reporters while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.
The United States carried out air strikes authorized by Biden against facilities belonging to Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria on Thursday, in response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Biden very clear about restoring compassion, order to immigration system: White House
Cuban official asks Biden administration to reconsider sanctions
Biden rescinds Trump's emergency order on US-Mexico border wall
Biden to redirect USD 42.4 million assistance from Myanmar amid sanctions
Biden signs executive order restricting transfer of funds, properties to Myanmar