Left Menu

Kolkata based businessman summoned by CBI in coal scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned Kolkata based businessman Randhir Barnwal in connection with the coal scam case.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-02-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 10:36 IST
Kolkata based businessman summoned by CBI in coal scam case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned Kolkata based businessman Randhir Barnwal in connection with the coal scam case. The CBI on Friday conducted raids at multiple properties of the businessman in Kolkata in connection with the coal scam case, said sources.

Many bureaucrats and politicians allegedly received bribes through this businessman, said CBI sources. Earlier CBI quizzed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law in connection with an ongoing coal scam.

Without naming, Abhishek had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of exploitation of power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naib Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...

Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run

Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing th...

Prerak slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh by 62 runs

Middle-order batsman Prerak Mankad on Saturday took Eden Gardens by storm with a sensational 174 to power Saurashtra to a 62-run win over Chandigarh in a group E clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.The 26-year-old plundered six sixes and ...

Man dies in attack after fight between children: Police

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in a fight between two families over a quarrel between their children in Bulandshahr district, though the postmortem report said no injury was found on the victims body.The incident occurred i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021