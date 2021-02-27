Kolkata based businessman summoned by CBI in coal scam case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned Kolkata based businessman Randhir Barnwal in connection with the coal scam case.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-02-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 10:36 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned Kolkata based businessman Randhir Barnwal in connection with the coal scam case. The CBI on Friday conducted raids at multiple properties of the businessman in Kolkata in connection with the coal scam case, said sources.
Many bureaucrats and politicians allegedly received bribes through this businessman, said CBI sources. Earlier CBI quizzed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law in connection with an ongoing coal scam.
Without naming, Abhishek had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of exploitation of power. (ANI)
