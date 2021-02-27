Left Menu

Intervene in row between animal lovers, local residents over feeding stray dogs: Delhi HC to AWBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:00 IST
Intervene in row between animal lovers, local residents over feeding stray dogs: Delhi HC to AWBI
File photo. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Delhi High Court has asked the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to intervene in the row between some animal lovers and residents of a sector in Vasant Kunj in the national capital over feeding stray dogs.

The court also asked the AWBI to identify a spot where the canines can be fed so that ''peace and harmony'' can be maintained in the locality.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued the direction on a plea moved by the animal lovers against the ''hindrances'', being created by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of E-2 Block of Vasant Kunj, in the feeding of stray dogs and in taking care of the canines.

The petitioner-animal lovers, represented by advocate Abhik Chimni, told the court whenever they try to feed the street dogs, ''enormous resistance is caused by the local residents''.

Justice Singh said there was a 2009 order of the high court directing the AWBI to identify suitable spots or sites in colonies for feeding stray dogs.

''It, however, appears that there has been no consensus in identifying the suitable spot. The RWA appears to have been having apprehensions because children and senior residents also roam around in the open area of the block, for their own recreation,'' the court noted.

The court also noted that the residents of the area were also concerned about the safety of the children and others living there.

''The residents and the members of the RWA as also the petitioners have to act in harmony with each other and not in a manner which shall lead to unpleasant circumstances in the colony.

''Accordingly, to maintain peace and harmony in the locality,...AWBI shall send two representatives on March 8 to hold a meeting with the RWA and the petitioners,'' the court directed.

It further directed that during the meeting, the AWBI and the RWA shall interact with residents and the petitioners and identify a spot, not used by children, senior citizens, or others, for feeding and taking care of the stray dogs.

''Once the said spot is identified, the petitioners would feed and take care of the street dogs at that particular spot, and no hindrance, whatsoever, shall be caused to the petitioners in carrying out any activities in respect of the street dogs at the said spot,'' the court said.

It said the SHO of the area shall also be present at the time of the meeting and the officer shall ensure that peace and harmony are maintained.

With the direction, the court disposed of the plea moved by the animal lovers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naib Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...

Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run

Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing th...

Prerak slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh by 62 runs

Middle-order batsman Prerak Mankad on Saturday took Eden Gardens by storm with a sensational 174 to power Saurashtra to a 62-run win over Chandigarh in a group E clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.The 26-year-old plundered six sixes and ...

Man dies in attack after fight between children: Police

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in a fight between two families over a quarrel between their children in Bulandshahr district, though the postmortem report said no injury was found on the victims body.The incident occurred i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021