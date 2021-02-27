Left Menu

Fire at warehouse in Kolkata's Bowbazar

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a warehouse in a building in central Kolkata's Bowbazar area on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The warehouse, located adjacent to a computer store and an eatery on Khetra Das Lane, was used for storing computer goods, they said.

Four fire tenders brought the blaze under control, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

''At the moment, the cooling process is underway,'' an officer of the Fire Department said.

Senior Fire Department officials visited the spot amid apprehensions that the fire could spread as the area is congested.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Local MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay of TMC also visited the area.

