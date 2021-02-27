Left Menu

Maha: Security guard held for colleague's murder

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:40 IST
Maha: Security guard held for colleague's murder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 37-year-old security guard of a company located in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe MIDC was arrested for allegedly killing his colleague, an official said on Saturday.

The body of the victim, Vinod Patil (48) was found on February 12 inside the company premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vashi) Suresh Mengde said.

A case of accidental death had been registered at Turbhe MIDC police station at that time and a probe was launched.

''The post-mortem report revealed that the victim was killed using a hard and blunt object and injury marks were found on his forehead,'' he said.

During the probe, it came to light that the victim was a habitual drinker and he used to soil the room frequently, which annoyed his room partner and accused Bhanusingh Tomar.

Therefore, he decided to kill Patil and accordingly executed the plan, the DCP added.

He has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Single-phase poll in Bengal if BJP voted to power: Dilip Ghosh

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raising questions over eight-phase assembly elections, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday said it was required because of the political violence unleashed by the ruling TMC, and ...

61 Army personnel awarded gallantry, distinguished service medals in J-K

Commissioned into the army over a year before running into live action with infiltrating terrorists along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Captain Rahul Sharmas heroics have won him the prestigious Sena Medal.The 25-year-old wa...

Indian Air Force team wins All India Volleyball tournament

The Indian Air Force team from New Delhi defeated Secunderabad 3-2 in a thrilling final to win the All India Volleyball tournament here.Under the guidance of coach JWO Junior Warrant Officer Jaya Kumar VV, Indian Air Force won all their lea...

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021