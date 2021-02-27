Maha: Security guard held for colleague's murder

A 37-year-old security guard of a company located in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe MIDC was arrested for allegedly killing his colleague, an official said on Saturday.

The body of the victim, Vinod Patil (48) was found on February 12 inside the company premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vashi) Suresh Mengde said.

A case of accidental death had been registered at Turbhe MIDC police station at that time and a probe was launched.

''The post-mortem report revealed that the victim was killed using a hard and blunt object and injury marks were found on his forehead,'' he said.

During the probe, it came to light that the victim was a habitual drinker and he used to soil the room frequently, which annoyed his room partner and accused Bhanusingh Tomar.

Therefore, he decided to kill Patil and accordingly executed the plan, the DCP added.

He has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder).

