ITBP deputes new IG for Ladakh, to head Northwest Frontier

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has deployed a new officer to handle the North-west Frontier in Ladakh. Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, 1999-batch Manipur cadre IPS officer has taken charge as Inspector General (IG) of the North-West Frontier of the ITBP, according to an official statement.

Earlier, Lhatoo served at various key positions in several organisations, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Central Counter-Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency of India, and the Special Protection Group (SPG) that provides security cover to the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Deepam Seth, a 1995 batch IPS officer, who was previously heading the same frontier has been transferred to Delhi at IG Headquarters. He was heading the frontier when the India-China face-off took place last year in February. (ANI)

