Amarinder Singh announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Punjab solider killed in Leh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member of Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh from Punjab, who laid down his life in high altitude area of Batalik sector (Leh) along the Line of Control (LoC).

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:23 IST
Amarinder Singh announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Punjab solider killed in Leh
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (file photo/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member of Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh from Punjab, who laid down his life in high altitude area of Batalik sector (Leh) along the Line of Control (LoC). According to a press statement issued by the Chief Minister, the Junior Commissioned officer is survived by his father, wife and two sons aged 11 and 13 years.

Extending his sympathies to the family of the deceased soldier, the Chief Minister said, "The state government would provide all possible help and support to the family of the deceased subedar." The mortal remains of Subedar Parwinder will be reaching his native place in Jagraon on February 28 and the cremation would be held on the same day. (ANI)

