Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-02-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 18:29 IST
A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife over suspicion of extra-marital relationship in 2017.
Additional district sessions judge Ram Sudh Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Naushad after holding him guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday evening.
According to the prosecution, Naushad stabbed his 30-year-old wife to death over suspicion of extra-marital relationship in the Civil Lines police station area of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh on September 16, 2017.
The woman's father lodged a complaint accusing Naushad of killing her.
