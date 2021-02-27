IAF carries out long-range precision strike against practice target to mark Balakot anniversary

IAF carries out long-range precision strike against practice target to mark Balakot anniversaryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:38 IST
The Indian Air Force carried out a long-range precision strike against a practice target to mark the second anniversary of the Balakot Operations, sources said on Saturday.
The strike was carried out by members of the squadron who conducted the airstrikes on terror launch pads in Balakot in Pakistan.
Sources added that the strike was in the ''very recent past''.
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday flew a multi-aircraft sortie with the units to commemorate the occasion along with the squadron pilots.
On February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot.
The strikes were undertaken days after 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.
