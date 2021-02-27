Official: Pakistan security forces kill 2 militants in south
Pakistani counterterrorism police and secret service officials raided a militant hideout Saturday, killing two militants accused of involvement in attacks on security forces, an official said.Shahid Solangi, a counterterrorism officer, said the early morning raid took place in the Patni area of the city of Sukkur in southern Sindh province.PTI | Multan | Updated: 27-02-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 21:04 IST
Pakistani counterterrorism police and secret service officials raided a militant hideout Saturday, killing two militants accused of involvement in attacks on security forces, an official said.
Shahid Solangi, a counterterrorism officer, said the early morning raid took place in the Patni area of the city of Sukkur in southern Sindh province. He said the militants attempted to escape and opened fire on officers, triggering a shootout. Solangi said two militants belonging to the Noor-e-Islam group of the Pakistani Taliban were killed. Solangi said the slain militants were involved in attacks on police and security forces in South Waziristan and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest. He said the two men entered Sindh province in recent days and had been under surveillance of security agencies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Sindh
- Patni
- South Waziristan
- Shahid Solangi
- Taliban
- Sukkur
- Solangi
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ALSO READ
Taliban must do more to meet its peace deal commitments, NATO says
Afghan security forces kill 11 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar
Afghanistan peace talks under threat as major Taliban spring offensive takes shape
U.S. should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay -Pakistani envoy to U.S.
U.S. should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay -Pakistani envoy to U.S.