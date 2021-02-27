Left Menu

Ceasefire agreement with Pakistan won't affect counter-terrorism operations, says Lt-Gen Joshi

Two days after the ceasefire agreement signed between India and Pakistan, Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, GOC-in-C of Northern Command on Saturday said that the pact will not affect the counter-terrorism operations being carried out by the Indian Armed forces.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-02-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 21:04 IST
Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after the ceasefire agreement signed between India and Pakistan, Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, GOC-in-C of Northern Command on Saturday said that the pact will not affect the counter-terrorism operations being carried out by the Indian Armed forces. "Joint statement by the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, of both sides agreeing for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along Line of Control (LoC) from February 24-25, will not affect counter-terrorism operations. We will continue to remain alert," Joshi said at a function here.

On Thursday, India and Pakistan had released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC starting from February 25. Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the LoC and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere".

During the Army's Northern Command event 'Investiture Ceremony 2021', Lt Gen Joshi presented Gallantry and Distinguished Service awards to the family members of the soldiers who laid their lives for the nation. In his address during the event, Lt Gen Joshi termed 2020 as a "watershed year" for the Armed Forces as they displayed boldness in standing up to unprovoked aggression by Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh.

"There has been a reduction in terrorist initiated incidents, and other internal matters as a result of tireless efforts of the security forces and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Northern Command of the Indian Army works diligently for peace in Kashmir. Our mission is to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

