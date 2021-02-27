Fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar, one dead

The charred body of a 22-year-old labourer was recovered after a fire broke out at a warehouse in north Delhi's Pratap Nagar area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

A 37-year-old man has been detained in connection with the incident, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Upchand, a native of Bihar. Another labourer, named Sushil Kumar (22), a resident of the state's Kishanganj sustained minor injuries, they said.

One of the firemen also suffered minor injury on his finger during the fire-fighting operation and was given first aid at the spot, a fire official said.

A call about the blaze was received around 3.47 am and 18 fire tenders were pressed into service, he said.

Later, 10 more fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused and the cooling process was carried out, he added.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the warehouse and spread to the second floor. Plastic and nail polish materials stored in the warehouse caught fire and a charred body was recovered from the first floor, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, he said.

According to the police, nail polish, lipsticks, gift packing and several other materials were stored in small rooms of the warehouse.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered under sections of Indian Penal Code -- 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide).

He said a man named Sanjay, a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, has been detained in connection with the incident as both the labourers worked for him.

