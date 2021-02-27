Left Menu

U'khand CM launches 'Gharoki Pechan, Chelik Naam' scheme from Nainital

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:23 IST
Rawat said the government is working towards women empowerment and 32,000 women groups of the state are being linked with self-employment to make them self-reliant. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Saturday launched ''Gharoki Paachan, Chelik Naam'' (daughter's name is a home's identity) programme and development schemes worth Rs 42 crore in Nainital.

Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, along with various other officials, was present to welcome the chief minister in the town.

During a programme organised at TRC Dhartaal, Rawat launched the ''Gharoki Paachan, Chelik Naam'' (daughter's name is a home's identity) scheme.

This scheme has been launched in Nainital and will be extended to the entire Uttarakhand in the coming weeks.

Rawat said the government is working towards women empowerment and 32,000 women groups of the state are being linked with self-employment to make them self-reliant.

The chief minister also expressed concern about revitalising the catchment area of Sukhataal Lake. He said the lake will be revitalised and will undergo beautification.

Not only will this serve as a recharge to Nainital Lake, but will add to the tourist attraction at Nainital.

Rawat said the government is working sincerely for the overall development of tourism in the town.

He said the problem of lack of adequate parking space will also be resolved soon.

Addressing the issue of employment, the chief minister said today it is necessary that we move forward in the direction of self-employment and leave the fascination for government jobs.

For this, the government has implemented various public welfare schemes, which are beneficial to the youth of the state.

