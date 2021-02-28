Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh - state TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iranian-aligned Houthi group said on Saturday it had thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh, and destroyed five explosive-laden drones heading towards southern Saudi cities, state television reported.

One of the drones was heading towards Jazan and three others were headed towards Khamis Mushait, state television reported.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)