Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh - state TV

Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh - state TVReuters | Updated: 28-02-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 02:28 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iranian-aligned Houthi group said on Saturday it had thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh, and destroyed five explosive-laden drones heading towards southern Saudi cities, state television reported.
One of the drones was heading towards Jazan and three others were headed towards Khamis Mushait, state television reported.
