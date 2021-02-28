45-yr-old woman found murdered, matricide suspected

A 45-year-old woman was on Sunday found murdered in an open plot near Khothran colony here, police said.

Behram Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar identified the victim as Urmila Devi, a resident of local Onkar Nagar.

A case of murder was registered against victim's son Deepak on a complaint of Urmila's daughter Rekha, he said.

Deepak was absconding but will be arrested soon, the SHO said.

The woman was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and her face was disfigured with repeated blows, he said.

The face was virtually smashed and her family members had a hard time in recognising her, he said.

The motive behind the murder was being investigated, he said.

