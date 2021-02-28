45-yr-old woman found murdered, matricide suspected

45-yr-old woman found murdered, matricide suspectedPTI | Phagwara | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:39 IST
A 45-year-old woman was on Sunday found murdered in an open plot near Khothran colony here, police said.
Behram Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar identified the victim as Urmila Devi, a resident of local Onkar Nagar.
A case of murder was registered against victim's son Deepak on a complaint of Urmila's daughter Rekha, he said.
Deepak was absconding but will be arrested soon, the SHO said.
The woman was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and her face was disfigured with repeated blows, he said.
The face was virtually smashed and her family members had a hard time in recognising her, he said.
The motive behind the murder was being investigated, he said.
