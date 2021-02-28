Left Menu

Gang takes ATM away in vehicle after vain bid to steal cash

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:09 IST
Gang takes ATM away in vehicle after vain bid to steal cash

Coimbatore, Feb 28 (PTI): A four-member gang stole an ATM (automated teller machine) by pulling it out of the kiosk by using a vehicle after failing to break the teller machine to lift the cash, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported at Periyapalayam near Tirupur, the police said.

Passersby noticed the door of the ATM kiosk belonging to a nationalised bank broken open early this morning and alerted the police.

Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were pressed into service as part of the investigation, the police said.

CCTV footage showed the masked men entering the kiosk, tying one end of a rope to the ATM and pulling it out from the other end tied to a four-wheeler as they could not break open the teller machine, they said.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near Perundurai in Erode district, they added.

Bank officials told the police there could be Rs 2 lakh in the missing ATM. The teller machine was last filled up with Rs 15 lakh on February 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID curbs dampen carousing on Jewish costume festival Purim

COVID-19 curbs have curtailed celebrations of the Jewish costume festival of Purim, with Israeli police preventing parties and some rabbis urging people not to drink too much so social distancing is maintained.Drawn from the biblical Book o...

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Google on Friday announced the lifting of three limits within Cloud Monitoring, a rich collection of tools that provide you visibility into the performance, availability, and health of your applications and infrastructure.With this, the num...

Myanmar: UN rights office condemns escalating violence in deadliest day of protests so far

More than 30 demonstrators have been wounded as police and military forces used live rounds together with less-than-lethal force against crowds protesting the month-long takeover, according to OHCHR, citing credible information.At least 1...

Puducherry Assembly Speaker quits on health grounds

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu quit on Sunday citing health reasons even as his brother joined the BJP just over a month ahead of the elections in the union territory.In the resignation letter to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021