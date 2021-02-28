Snow avalanche occurs in J-K's Sonamarg near Army convoy ground

Left Menu

A snow avalanche occurred near Army convoy ground at Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg on Sunday, informed the Disaster Management Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government.

ANI | Sonamarg (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:16 IST
Snow Avalanche occurred at Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg. Image Credit: ANI

According to the Sonmarg authorities no loss of life has been reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

