Snow avalanche occurs in J-K's Sonamarg near Army convoy ground
A snow avalanche occurred near Army convoy ground at Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg on Sunday, informed the Disaster Management Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government.
A snow avalanche occurred near Army convoy ground at Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg on Sunday, informed the Disaster Management Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government.
According to the Sonmarg authorities no loss of life has been reported.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
