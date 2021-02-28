Elderly woman found murdered

A 70-year-old woman was found allegedly murdered at Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Her body was found on Saturday, they said.

Advertisement

The victim was identified as Hansaben Pravin Thakkar.

Her body, which bore several injury marks, was recovered from her house, senior inspector Yeshwant Chavan of Bazarpeth police station said.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against some unidentified persons in this connection, he added.

The motive behind the killing is being ascertained and a search has been launched to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)