Elderly woman found murdered

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-02-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 17:05 IST
A 70-year-old woman was found allegedly murdered at Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Her body was found on Saturday, they said.

The victim was identified as Hansaben Pravin Thakkar.

Her body, which bore several injury marks, was recovered from her house, senior inspector Yeshwant Chavan of Bazarpeth police station said.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against some unidentified persons in this connection, he added.

The motive behind the killing is being ascertained and a search has been launched to nab the accused.

