Teenage girl drowns in canal, father missing

Erode (TN), Feb 28 (PTI): A 17-year-old girl drowned in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal while her fatheris reported missing, police said on Sunday.

Selvaganapathy (45) of Tirupur, his wife and two daughters - Gayathiri and Anushri (17) stopped by the LBP canal near Nasiyanur after attending a function at Attur in Salem district, the police said.

The girls got into the waters to bathe and got washed away, they said.

Seeing this, people nearby got into the canal and saved Gayathiri, they dsaid.

Her father jumped into the waters to rescue Anushri.

But, he and his teenaged daughter got pulled in, the police said.

Onlookers later retrieved the body of Anushri but Selvaganapathy could not be traced, the police said.

The police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel have launched a search for his body.

A case of accidental death has been registered, they said.

