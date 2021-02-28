Left Menu

Woman, who died in chain-snatching bid, had come to Delhi to meet her sister

Simran Kaur, who was stabbed to death in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar area while resisting a chain-snatching bid, had came to the national capital only last week to meet her elder sister who was visiting from Canada.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:55 IST
Simran Kaur, who was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area while resisting a chain-snatching bid, had came to the national capital only last week to meet her elder sister who was visiting from Canada. Simran's aunt said that the 25-year-old had got married to Pramajeet, a Patiala-based businessman, three years ago and they had a two-year-old daughter together. ''Simran came to Delhi last week to meet her elder sister, Pooja, who lives in Canada. Her in-laws live in Patiala and she came with her parents to Delhi. She was on her way to buy medicine when the incident occurred,'' her aunt said. Simran also has a younger brother, Manpreet, and her father runs a photo studio along with him near their residence. Simran, who was with her mother when the incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Saturday, was holding her daughter at the time. She was stabbed hardly 20 metres far from her house. The accused stabbed the victim and fled the spot, the police said, adding that she was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. Anil Jindal, Simran's neighbour, said three years ago, an incident of snatching took place at the same spot where Simran was stabbed. ''Three years ago, the snatchers took the chain of a woman while she was taking out some stuff from her car. The snatchers escaped with the chain and luckily did not harm the woman that time. The incident had happened at the same place where Simran was stabbed,'' Jindal said. Gurvinder Singh, a local resident, said crime in the area is increasing day by day. ''Crime in our area has become routine. Thieves are highly active here. They snatch gold chains, mobiles and other valuables. Incidents of battery theft are also increasing in the locality. I locked the battery of my car with a chain, despite that it was stolen by thieves,'' Gurvinder said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

