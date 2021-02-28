MP ranks second in first dose COVID-19 vaccination of healthcare, frontline workers, claims State Health Min

Madhya Pradesh's Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said the state ranks second in the country in COVID-19 vaccination of the first dose of healthcare workers and frontline workers. "Madhya Pradesh ranks second in the country in vaccination of the first dose of health care workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs)," he said addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Sunday.

He stated that 71.62 lakh senior citizens of the state are to be vaccinated from March 1 in the second phase. "Vaccination facility has been provided free of cost in all government institutions. 250 will be charged in private institutions," informed Choudhary.

The Health Minister also stated that the advance registration facility is available on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal, adding that registration for the vaccination drive will require an identity card containing a photo of the citizen, based on which the vaccine centre will vaccinate the person at the scheduled time. He further added that health workers and frontline workers who could not register can also get vaccinated by registering on the portal.

"In the first week of March, vaccination will be available in government and private institutions on the 3rd and 6th. Vaccination facilities will be available in 186 institutions on March 1. It will include 51 district hospitals, 84 civil hospitals, 13 government medical colleges, three private medical colleges, 30 private hospitals. 200 people had problems after vaccination but now everything is normal," added Choudhary. (ANI)

