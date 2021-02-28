Anti-defacement drive in Assam to enforce Model Code of Conduct

An anti-defacement drive has been launched in Assam for removing banners, hoardings and graffiti to enforce provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the state election office said.

The MCC came into force on February 26, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the assembly polls for five states, including Assam.

''Over 1.34 lakh defacements were removed on the first two days after announcement of the election schedule by the ECI,'' an official release said.

Teams engaged by the district administration removed 50,927 banners and hoardings, 734,069 posters and ensured whitewashing of 10,085 walls, the release said.

The three-phase assembly elections in Assam will be conducted on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

